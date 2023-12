Alfredo PeralezTitus County arrested 41-year-old Alfredo Peralez of Winfield on a warrant for Engaging in Organized Criminal Activity and six Class C warrants. He remains in the Titus County Jail on a $5,000 bond.

Deputies arrested 50-year-old Jason David Vance of Pittsburg in Titus County for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, and Possession of Marijuana. They also charged him with an Arkansas Parole warrant.