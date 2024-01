Andrew Dean FrenchTitus County Deputies arrested 35-year-old Andre Dean French of Pittsburg on three counts of Forgery, Fraud, and Stealing/Receiving a Stolen Check. He’s in the Titus County Jail on bonds totaling $23,000.

Billie Donnette EdmistonTitus County Jail is holding 54-year-old Billie Donnette Edmiston on four counts of Possession of a Controlled Substance. Her bonds total $36,500.