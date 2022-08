Thirty-four-year-old Joshua H. Basili of Pittsburg, was arrested for Assault on Public Servant, Resisting Arrest, and Terroristic Threat. His bonds total $22,500 and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Fifty-eight-year-old James Timothy Gwatney and Fifty-five-year-old Daren Wayne Sims were arrested Tuesday for Possession of more than 1 but less than 4 grams of a Controlled Substance. NO bond has been set for either subject and they remain in the Hopkins County jail. mugshots not available