Sixty-year-old Thomas Dwayne Mitchell of Mt. Pleasant, was arrested on a warrant for Revocation of Probation for Possession of a more than 4 but less than 200 grams of a Controlled Substance. He’s being held in the Titus County jail.

Thirty-eight-year-old Misael Hernandez was arrested in Titus County for Revocation of Probation on a charge of Burglary of a Habitation. NO bond was set and he remains behind bars.