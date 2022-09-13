Mt Pleasant PD Traffic Stop Leads To Dozens of Stolen Firearms

A Mt Pleasant PD Narcotics Officer conducted a traffic stop on Interstate 30 and after making contact with the two men inside, gained probable cause to search the vehicle. During the search of the vehicle, the officer located 26 stolen firearms, a large sum of cash that was suspected of being stolen during a burglary. Narcotics was also discovered. The two were also found to be convicted felons. They were charged with multiple counts of theft of firearms and felon in possession of a firearm.