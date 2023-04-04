Titus County Jail Bookings

Julian Valdivar

Julian ValdivarTitus County Deputies arrested 20-year-old Julian Zaldivar of Mt. Pleasant for Unlawful Possession of a Firearm by a Felon, Fraud Use of Possession of ID Information, and a misdemeanor. His bonds total $40,000, and he remains in the Titus County Jail.

Miguel Rotuno

Deputies arrested 24-year-old Miguel Rotuno of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of a Controlled Substance, Unlawfully Carrying a Weapon and Possession of Marijuana. He’s in the Titus County Jail on a $24,000 bond.

Shyria Lee

Titus County arrested 29-year-old Shyria Lee of Mt. Pleasant for Possession of more than four but less than 400 grams of a Controlled Substance and Class C misdemeanor warrants. They have not set a bond amount.