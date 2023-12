Forty-one-year-old Lakendrick Antron Fletcher of Longview, was arrested in Titus County for Aggravated Robbery, and 2 counts of Unauthorized Use of a Vehicle. Bond was set at a total of $130,000 and he’s being held in the county jail.

Twenty-three-year-old Markees Travion Kemp of Hughes Springs, was arrested in Titus County on a Cherokee County warrant for Assault on a Pregnant Person. He’s being held without bond.