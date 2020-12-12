Titus County Judge Brian Lee Coronavirus Report 12

TRMC reports 11 patients in hospital, down slightly from last week, but these patients are quite sick

Vaccine notes…

*TRMC will not be one of the initial recipients

*Wadley, Christus, Hunt and UT Health Tyler will receive a few

*Texas will get 1.4 million Pfizer doses by end of month

*Fed has been very complimentary of the Texas plan for distribution

*Moderna drug will begin distribution after the Pfizer hopefully by month end.

*Hospital workers and long term care residents will be first recipients. It will still be several months before vaccine is readily available to all.

*We are hopeful that TRMC will be added to the distribution list quickly so that we can begin to get our hospital staff vaccinated quickly along with our nursing home workers and residents.