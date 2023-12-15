Traffic Stop Leads To High-Speed Pursuit

What began as a routine traffic stop in Como by a Hopkins County Deputy turned into a high-speed pursuit on Hwy 11, Highway 69 South, FM 515, and several county roads before finally ending in the parking lot of the Winnsboro Police Department. They arrested the driver, 37-year-old Eual Eldon Hayes, III, of Winnsboro, for Evading Arrest with a Motor Vehicle and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. They also arrested a passenger on a Paraphernalia offense. They’re in the Hopkins County Jail.