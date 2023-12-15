Commerce Man Jailed On Drug Charges In Hopkins County

Sulphur Springs Police received a report of a reckless driver on I-30 and ended with talking to the driver, 23-year-old Braydon Dean Law of Commerce. A subsequent search of his vehicle turned up nine grams of suspected mushrooms, .55 ounces of marijuana, 17 grams of Xanax, as well as three paper tabs of LSD. Officers also found a THC vape in the vehicle. Law is in the Hopkins County Jail.
