Radar Wednesday 6:50 am

Thunderstorms hit the area this morning around 4:00. The main event was downed trees that got into the electric grid. I-30 was without power from Mt Pleasant through Mt Vernon. That took out both Star 96.9 and K-Lake 97.7 radio stations when the transmitters lost power. Work crews thought they would have power back on in Camp County by 9:00, which serves Star 96.9.