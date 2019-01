A Northeast Texas man out on bond for allegedly sexually assaulting his girlfriend in 2016 is back behind bars. Forty-six-year-old William Emmett Baucum III of New Boston was in court last week and was ordered to submit a routine drug test. Several hours later a warrant was issued for his arrest. Jury selection in Baucum’s trial is set for February 12 on four counts of Aggravated Sexual Assault with a Deadly Weapon.