Trustees Honored During School Board Recognition Month

January is School Board Recognition Month and Paris ISD is celebrating its trustees for their dedication and commitment to the district and its students.

The theme of this year’s School Board Recognition Month is Locally Elected, Community Connected, which highlights the connection between school trustees and their communities. School board members are the largest group of locally-elected officials in the state.

“The tireless efforts in providing strategic leadership, making crucial decisions, and advocating for the best interests of our students have not gone unnoticed,” Superintendent Althea Dixon said. “We are blessed to have a dynamic team that truly makes a difference in the lives of our students, teachers, and families. We appreciate their dedicated service to Paris ISD, and for being a champion of education. Their selfless acts inspire us all.”

Dan Troxell, executive director of the Texas Association of School Boards, applauded the efforts of volunteer trustees in providing leadership and good governance so that school districts can focus on educating the 5.4 million public schoolchildren in their care.

“Texas school boards are so important because they bring a deep understanding of the needs and aspirations of their local communities to their role,” Troxell said. “Boards lead their districts by providing oversight, setting goals, overseeing the budget, and selecting and evaluating the superintendent. These volunteers serve for the betterment of their communities.”

Board members serving Paris ISD are President George Fisher, Vice President Clifton Fendley, Secretary Terry Davis, Mandeep Chatha-Homer, Clifton W. Kerby, D.D.S., Anne Biard, and Aubrey Gibbs, M.D.

Learn more about school board service at tasb.org.