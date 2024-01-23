Mt Pleasant Powerlifting Starts New Season

Tiger Powerlifting

Lady Tiger Powerlifting

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS Tiger Powerlifting kicks off the season

Mount Pleasant High School Powerlifting kicked off its season in Lindale on Thursday, January 18. MPHS picked up where they left off in 2023, with the Tigers finishing second as a team and the Lady Tigers finishing third overall. The Tigers claimed ten individual medals, and the Lady Tigers brought home seven, including four first-place finishes with numerous personal bests.

Blake Broach and Devon Burtness placed first in their respective weight classes for the Tigers. Jose Gonzalez and Clayton Miller earned second-place medals in their weight classes. Ryder Marshall was third in his weight class. Alejandro Castro, Nathaniel Cates, and Seth Robertson won fourth-place medals for their weight classes. Rounding out the medals were Daniel Castillo and Bruno DeLeon, who were in fifth place in their respective weight classes. Finally, Karson Brown came in seventh in his weight class.

Xitlaly Sanchez and McKinsee Oviedo placed first in their respective weight classes for the Lady Tigers. Karen Hernandez and Valerie Colocho earned second-place medals in their weight classes. Placing fourth were Jasmine Landaverde and Dori Macedo. Rounding out the medals for the Lady Tigers was Brianne Davis, who placed fifth place in her weight class. Also competing for the Lady Tigers were Jordan West with a seventh-place finish, Monserrat Gonzalez placing ninth, and Mea Banda in tenth place in their respective weight classes.

Blake Lodes is the Powerlifting coach, and Don Woods is the Lady Tigers coach.