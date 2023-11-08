Tuesday’s National Elections Results

The Democratic Party had plenty of good news to celebrate in Tuesday’s off-year elections and more evidence that they can win races centered on the national debate over abortion. Abortion rights supporters won an Ohio ballot measure, and the Democratic governor of beet-red Kentucky held onto his office by campaigning on reproductive rights and painting his opponent as extremist. It was a blue win for an open seat on the Pennsylvania Supreme Court after campaigning on his pledge to uphold abortion rights. And the Democratic Party took complete control of the Virginia state house, blocking Republicans from being able to pass new abortion restrictions and delivering a defeat to Gov. Glenn Youngkin. That may douse any buzz about a late entry into the GOP presidential primary for Youngkin.