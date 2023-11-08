Wednesday’s Sports

Photo – Tray Pope Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball

NBA

Wednesday

Spurs (3-4) at New York Knicks (3-4) at 6:30 pm ESPN

Lakers (3-4) at Houston Rockets (3-3) at 7:00 pm

Pelicans (4-3) at Minneapolis Timberwolves (4-2) at 7:00 pm

Cavaliers (3-4) at Oklahoma City Thunder (4-3) at 7:00 pm

Raptors (3-4) at Dallas Mavericks (6-1) at 7:30 pm

NHL

Thursday

Stars (7-3-1) at Columbus Blue Jackets (4-5-3) at 6:30 pm ESPN+/Hulu

MLB

A Nevada judge threw out a proposed ballot referendum backed by a statewide teacher’s union to give voters the final word on providing $380 million in public funding for a proposed $1.5 billion Oakland Athletics stadium on the Las Vegas Strip. The Monday ruling from Carson City District Court Judge James Russell sided with two lobbyists affiliated with trade unions that favor the public financing for the A’s stadium. Russell sent the teachers union-backed Schools Over Stadiums political action committee back to the drawing board in its attempts to thwart the funding the state Legislature approved this year.

COLLEGE

Ohio State remained No. 1 in the latest College Football Playoff rankings, revealed Tuesday night on ESPN, as the top eight teams were unchanged from a week ago. But the potential for movement exists in the following orders, with two top-10 matchups set for this weekend. No. 2 Georgia hosts No. 9 Ole Miss, while No. 3 Michigan travels to play No. 10 Penn State. The Bulldogs have the opportunity for two top-15 wins in a row after beating No. 14 Missouri last week. For Michigan, this will be the first opportunity all season to play a ranked opponent, which would help boost its résumé, as the Wolverines have the No. 111-ranked strength of schedule, according to ESPN.

The Texas A&M University-Commerce men’s basketball team continues its season-opening road trip on Wednesday, facing Texas Tech for the first time in the regular season. The game is in Lubbock at 7:00 pm. A&M-Commerce is 0-1 on the season, while this is the season opener for Texas Tech. Neither team is nationally ranked, but the Red Raiders are rated No. 43 by KenPom, while the Lions are rated No. 298.

HIGH SCHOOL

Three select league softball players testified Tuesday their coach sexually abused them while they slept in the same motel room beds with him during out-of-town tournaments. The three women, all now in their early 20s, told a 54th State District Court jury that AP Tristan, former coach of the Waco Heat select softball team, molested them over several years while they played on his team. Tristan, 59, a softball coach in Waco for nearly three decades, is charged with two counts of trafficking of persons, first-degree felonies punishable by up to life in prison.