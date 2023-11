Bi-District Football Pairings

Bi-District Pairings

6A DI RII

Prosper vs. Plano East at Children’s Health on Friday at 7:00 pm

Sachse vs. Rockwall Heath at Homer BJ on Friday at 7:00 pm

Wylie vs. Rockwall at Wilkerson Friday at 7:00 pm

6A DII RII

Wylie East vs. Tyler Legacy at Wilkerson on Friday at 7:00 pm

Garland vs. North Forney at Mesquite Memorial on Friday at 7:00 pm

5A DI RII

Forney vs. Port Authur Memorial at City Bank on Friday at 7:00 pm

Longview vs. New Caney Porter at Lobo Fri at 7:00 pm

5A DII RII

Marshall vs. Denison at Marshall Friday at 7:00 pm

Melissa vs. Whitehouse

Lovejoy vs. Pine Tree at Leopard Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Dallas Kimball vs. Ennis at Sprague on Friday at 7:00 pm

Texas High vs. Terrell at Texarkana Friday at 7:30 pm

4A DI RII

Sulphur Springs vs. Dallas Carter at Hanby Mesquite on Friday at 7:30 pm

Celina vs. Paris at Allen on Friday at 7:30 pm

Frisco Panther Creek vs. Kaufman at Kimbrough on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Anna vs. Wilmer-Hutchins at Coyote on Thursday at 7:30 pm

4A DII RII

Aubrey vs. Quinlan Ford at Princeton on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Van vs. Spring Hill at Tyler Rose on Friday at 7:30 pm

Gilmer vs. Center at Hallsville on Friday at 7:00 pm

Pleasant Grove vs. Rusk at Pleasant Grove on Friday at 6:30 pm

Caddo Mills vs. Farmersville at Greenville on Friday at 7:00 pm

Carthage vs. Liberty-Eylau at Pine Tree on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Van Alstyne vs. Wills Point at Murphy on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DI RII

Winnsboro vs. Atlanta at Lobo on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Tatum vs. Commerce at Eagle Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm

Jefferson vs. Pottsboro at Paris Wildcat on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Mt Vernon vs. Gladewater at Pine Tree on Friday at 7:00 pm

3A DII RII

West Rusk vs. Redwater at Pirate Stadium on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Anderson-Shiro vs. New Diana at Driskell Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm

Hooks vs. Edgewood at Pirate Stadium on Friday at 7:30 pm

Daingerfield vs. New Waverly at Henderson on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Harmony vs. Hemphill at Tomato Bowl on Friday at 7:00 pm

DeKalb vs. Arp at Winnsboro on Friday at 7:30 pm

Newton vs. Queen City at Eakin Stadium on Thursday at 7:00 p m

Troup vs. New Boston at Marshall at Mt Pleasant on Friday at 7:00 pm

2A DI RIII

Cooper vs. Frankston at Rains on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Groveton vs. Shelbyville at Nacogdoches on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Beckville vs. Alba-Golden at Tyler Rose on Thursday at 7:30 pm

Garrison vs. Jewett Leon at Tomato Bowl on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Timpson vs. Corrigan-Canden at Abe Martin on Friday at 7:00 pm

Harleton vs. Wolfe City at Grand Saline on Friday at 7:30 pm

Centerville vs. Joaquin at Diboll on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Honey Grove vs. Ore City at Sulphur Springs on Thursday at 7:00 pm

2A DII RIII

James Bowie vs. Wortham at Lone Oak on Friday at 7:00 pm

Deweyville vs. Mt Enterprise at Shelbyville on Friday at 7:00 pm

Mart vs. Cumby in Athens on Thursday at 7:00 pm

Overton vs. Evadale in San Augustine on Thursday at 7:00 pm

1A DI RIII

Union Hill vs. Bryson at Ram Stadium on Friday at 7:00 pm