Tuesday’s Results For Titus County COVID-19

Tuesday ended with Titus County’s case count at 366 (299+67 added). New cases include test results from Saturday, May 9 drive-through, Pilgrims plantwide testing, and local testing.

According to Judge Brian Lee, it is very frustrating that it takes so long to get results, and this prevents us from seeing a complete picture from the Civic Center testing and Pilgrims testing.

We are getting test results so slowly that it’s almost useless for decision making. Many people are already well by the time they know they tested positive.