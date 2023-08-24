TWC Hands Out Grants

Alberto Trevino, III

During a ceremonial check presentation, TWC will award six job training grants to local career and technical education programs. TWC Commissioner Representing Labor, Alberto Trevino, III, will present Thursday, August 24, at 2:00 pm, at Texarkana College Campus in the McCulloch Industrial Technology Center. That is at 2500 N. Robinson Road in Texarkana. Receiving grants are Texarkana College $305,191, Winnsboro ISD $206,432, Waskom ISD $114,828, Redwater ISD $494,984, Marshall ISD $186,808, and Harts Bluff ISD $123,805. The grants assist in training welders.

Through funding provided by the Legislature, each biennium, TWC uses JET grants to defray start-up costs of developing career and technical education programs for public community, state and technical colleges, school districts, and charter schools. JET grants funds for equipment to train students for jobs in high-demand occupations.