TWC Executive Director Ed Serna to host Facebook Live Q&A

Addressing COVID-19 and Unemployment Insurance (UI) Questions

WHAT:

Live discussion of Unemployment Insurance (UI) Process and how TWC is working overtime to help Texans during COVID-19 response

WHO:

TWC Executive Director, Ed Serna

WHEN:

2:30 p.m., Wednesday, March 25, 2020

WHERE:

TWC Facebook Page

Facebook.com/texasworkforcecommission

– Submit Questions to communications@twc.texas.gov by 8 a.m. Wednesday