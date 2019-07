A man and woman were fatally shot in a shootout with a Brazoria County deputy shortly after midnight Tuesday. The deputy attempted a traffic stop, but the driver failed to pull over and instead drove into a residential driveway. Someone inside the suspect car opened fire on the deputy, striking the patrol car. The deputy returned fire, killing 36-year-old Brandon Ray Stansel and 40-year-old Kelly Danielle Brumley. The deputy was not injured.