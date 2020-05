Two New Cases of Coronavirus In Lamar County

As of Thursday, May 21, Lamar County has been notified of an additional 2 COVID-19 cases. They are a 30 year old woman and a 57 year old man.

Lamar County has 128 confirmed cases of COVID-19. Seven of these are travel related and 121 community spread

There are a total of 9 COVID-19 related deaths, 7 of which are associated with Paris Healthcare Center and 2 are unrelated.