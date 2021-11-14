Two-Vehicle Crash Kills Gilmer Woman

At 8:36 Friday morning, a two-vehicle fatal crash occurred at SR-300 and FM-726 in Upshur County.

The driver of a 2003 Toyota Avalon was traveling westbound on FM-726 and disregarded the stoplight at the intersection of SR-300. The Toyota traveled onto SR-300 and was struck by a 2014 Peterbilt truck-tractor towing a semi-trailer traveling northwest on SR-300.

The driver of the Peterbilt was Allen Scott, Jr., 48, of Kilgore. Paramedics transported Scott to Longview Regional Medical Center in stable condition.

The driver of the Toyota was Regena D. Avila, 52, of Gilmer. Judge Manes pronounced Avila at the scene. In critical condition, a passenger in her vehicle, Aaron L. Dorsey, 32, of Gilmer, was transported to UT-Health East Texas–Tyler.