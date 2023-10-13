U.S. News & World Report Names Paris Regional Health Among Best Hospitals 2023-2024 as High Performing

Magazine recognizes Paris Regional Health for heart attack and heart failure care.

Paris, TX [October 2023] – U.S. News & World Report has named Paris Regional Health to its 2023-2024 Best Hospitals as a high-performing hospital for heart failure and heart attack care. It is the highest distinction a hospital can earn for U.S. News’ Best Hospitals Procedures & Conditions ratings.

They designed the annual Procedures & Conditions ratings to assist patients and their doctors make informed decisions about where to receive care for challenging health conditions or elective procedures.

“Paris Regional Health dedicates itself to providing high-quality care for our patients,” said Steve Hyde, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Paris Regional Health. “Recognition on a national level is exciting news for our doctors and staff – but exceeding the expectations of the patients we are privileged to serve is a goal we focus on every day. These rankings directly reflect our team’s commitment to great patient outcomes and our mission of making communities healthier.”

U.S. News evaluated over 4,500 hospitals across 15 specialties and 21 procedures and conditions. Hospitals awarded a “Best” designation excelled at factors such as clinical outcomes, level of nursing care, and patient experience.

“For 34 years, U.S. News has provided data-informed rankings to help patients and their doctors find the best hospital to treat their illness or condition,” said Ben Harder, chief of health analysis and managing editor at U.S. News. “Fewer than half of evaluated hospitals earned any High Performing rating. High-performing hospitals have excelled in providing high-quality care in specific procedures and conditions.”

