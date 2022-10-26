UNITED WAY OF LAMAR COUNTY AND THE ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION HOST FREE LUNCH AND LEARN “THE SANDWICH SEASON

The United Way of Lamar County has partnered with the Alzheimer’s Association to bring another free lunch and learn to address caring for aging parents or spouses dealing with dementia and Alzheimer’s disease.

The free event will be Friday, Nov 4, from 11:00 am until 1:00 pm at CF Paris Church, located at 3410 N. Main Street in Paris. The event is free, but space is limited, so RSVP at tinyurl.com/AlzParisNOV4 or call 800-272-3900 to register. Sandwich, Etc will provide lunch.

The Nov 4 event features speakers Ruth Brown, LBWS, LNFA, a community educator with the Alzheimer’s Association, and Dan Gibbons, Attorney, with the Gibbons Law firm. Ms. Brown will explain the warning signs to look out for with your loved ones and give tips for managing expectations and adapting holiday traditions. Mr. Gibbons will address issues regarding legal planning.

Jenny Wilson, Executive Director of the United Way of Lamar County, explained, “Our first lunch and learn back in September was very successful. We hope those facing the challenges of caring for loved ones with dementia or Alzheimer’s will also come to this event. In addition to our two speakers, we will also have an expert panel to answer questions that those in attendance might have.”

Paris Regional Medical Center, Healthcare Express, and NE Texas Homecare sponsor the event, and 2.0 CEUs are available for social workers.