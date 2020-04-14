" /> UPDATE – Bond Set For Hopkins County Capital Murder Suspects – EastTexasRadio.com
UPDATE – Bond Set For Hopkins County Capital Murder Suspects

3 hours ago

Charlie Cierra Wadley-Hodges

Jesus Antonio-Hernandez

Maximino Manuel-Ibarra

German Manuel-Ibarra

Bond is $2 million each for the four suspects accused of beating 50-year-old Luis Martin Medina-Medina to death at a residence in Sulphur Springs. They found his body burned in a truck on CR1186. The suspects, 20-year-old Maximino Manuel-Ibarra, 22-year-old German Manuel -Ibarra, 41-year-old Jesus Antonio-Hernandez, and 25-year-old Charli Ciera Wadley- Hodges are each charged with Capital Murder. The motive was allegedly a dispute over rent and payment.

