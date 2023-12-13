UPDATE Individuals Indicted and Arrested In Collin County Sex Trafficking Conspiracy

PLANO, Texas – Three North Texas individuals have been charged with sex trafficking crimes in the Eastern District of Texas, announced U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs today.

William McKinnley Garland, 40, of Plano; Jalen Alexander Bobo, 24, of Dallas; and Robberta Marie Khan, 27, of Euless, have been charged by an indictment returned by a grand jury in the Eastern District of Texas. All three were charged with coercion and enticement and aiding and abetting. Garland and Bobo are also charged with conspiracy to commit sex trafficking by force, fraud, or coercion.

This indictment is the culmination of a years-long investigation by the Plano Police Department into a sex trafficking organization run by Garland and others. Evidence revealed that young women were allegedly recruited to work for Garland as escorts. However, once enticed, they were allegedly forced into performing commercial sex by Garland, or those working under his direction, often through violence and threats of violence. Evidence obtained by law enforcement revealed that the organization operated throughout Collin County. A federal search warrant was executed at Garland’s Plano residence on December 11, 2023, at which time Garland was taken into custody.

If convicted, Garland and Bobo face a maximum term of life in federal prison. Khan may be sentenced to up to 20 years in federal prison.

“The Eastern District of Texas is proud to work with our local and federal partners to stand against the exploitation of vulnerable persons and hold human traffickers accountable,” said U.S. Attorney Damien M. Diggs. “This indictment represents the first step toward dismantling an organization in which individuals profited from commercial sex, including from women who were threatened or forced into prostitution.”

According to Plano Police Department Chief Ed Drain, “I am extremely pleased with the collaboration and diligence on the part of our Plano Police Detectives, our FBI partners, and the United States Attorney’s office in this investigation. These investigative efforts brought several violent offenders to justice and restored the peace, tranquility, and safety, not only to our community, but to the victims of these egregious crimes. Our continuing work will leave no stone unturned in an effort to identify those who aid in perpetrating these offenses and to provide assistance and justice to those who fall victim to these offenders.”

“Human trafficking is one of the most heinous crimes the FBI encounters and unfortunately, these encounters are far more common than most people realize,” said Dallas FBI Special Agent in Charge Chad Yarbrough. “Collaboration with the Plano Police Department and U.S. Attorney’s Office was critical to identify and arrest the alleged traffickers and as we continue the investigation and move forward to prosecute the perpetrators, we hope to identify additional victims in order to provide the services and support they need to regain their dignity, identity and sense of self.”

Investigators believe that there are other individuals who worked for or had interactions with this organization. Any members of the public with information about this case or possible victims are urged to contact the Plano Police Department at (972) 941-2044.