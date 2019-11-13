UPDATE – One Dead in Sulphur Bluff Fire

Statement from Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office

On November 12th at approxitmaley 2:45pm, the Hopkins County, Sulphur Bluff, North Hopkins, Dike, Saltillo, Brinker, Arbala, Franklin County and Mount Vernon Fire Departments responded to a fatality fire on #95 County Road 3608 in Sulphur Bluff, TX. The fire had quickly consumed the two story residence, leaving a large amount of heavy debris. After an extensive search, Search One Rescue Team, an organization with specifically trained canine handlers dedicated to search and rescue, were notified and arrived on scene. Today, November 13th, at approximately 1:50pm, the Search and Rescue Team were able to locate the burnt victim inside the debris and the family was notified. The victim was identified as Rick Alberts, a retired Dallas Fireman. The cause of the fire is unknown and still under investigation. The family is staying at a local hotel in Sulphur Springs and funeral arrangements are pending. Our prayers are with the family.