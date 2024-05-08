Sulphur Springs City Manager Marc Maxwell’s Report To City Council

TO: CITY COUNCIL

FROM: CITY MANAGER MARC MAXWELL

SUBJ: MANAGER’S REPORT

CLAIMS – We had one minor workers’ compensation claim and no liability claims in April.

COMPREHENSIVE PLAN – We have applied for a $250,000 grant from the General Land Office to help pay for the plan. They require an amendment to our Financial Management Policy before they approve the grant. The amendment is on the agenda.

COLLEGE STREET—We are on the home stretch. The street will still be open by June 1.

HOLIDAY DRIVE—Capital Construction Division crews are installing the sewer main now. They have installed 850’ of the sewer so far. After the sewer, they will install sub-surface drainage. This is a complete reconstruction project, like College Street. After Holiday Drive, we will need to start installing water and sewer at Thermo.

WATER FILTER REHABILITATION—All of the filters have been rehabilitated except filter #6. This $3.2 million project is funded by The American Rescue Plan Act (COVID money).

STREET IMPROVEMENT PLAN (SIP) – The following are the streets crews will repaved in the 2024 Street Improvement Program.

Street Between Length League Asphalt Repairs 1000 League Connally to KCS Rail 1200 W.A. MLK to end 2223 Cranford Robertson to Beasley 1287 S. Moore Bellview to Tate 449 Oak Gilmer to College 3446 Pollard Mulberry to end 211 N. Davis Glover to Airport 1728 Kirtley Bellview to Nicholson 412 Ninth Woodlawn to VanSickle 845 Carter Bill Bradford to Whitworth 2000 Henderson Craig to League 449 Melony Azalea to end 1215 Jennings Jefferson to College 929 Beckworth Whitworth to Beckham 690 Sharon W. Industrial to W. Pampa 803 Spence Lemon to Carter 639 Weaver Jackson to Teer 2877 Shook Weaver to Jefferson 536 Jacobs Houston to Bonner 848 23787

REVENUES AND EXPENDITURES – Finance Director Lesa Smith will present the usual report on revenues and expenditures.

Elsewhere around the city, employees: