Upshur County Fatal Crash
Upshur County Fatal Crash

39 mins ago

State Troopers responded Saturday evening to a fatal crash at the intersection of FM 2685 and FM 1404 in Upshur County.  The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2006 Pontiac Torrent, Stephanie Ann Calhoun, 43 of Baytown was traveling south on FM 2685 and failed to stop at the intersection, traveling into a pasture and striking a concrete barrier in the fence line.  Judge Betterton pronounced Calhoun at the scene, she was taken to Grubbs-Loyd Funeral Home in Gilmer.  The crash remains under investigation.

