Paris Police Blotter

Paris Police responded to the 1900 block of Lamar Ave at 6:50 P.M. on July 31, 2020

in reference to a fraud call. The victim reported that he had lost his wallet four days ago

and he had just received an e-mail alert that someone was attempting to use his credit

cards at this location. Officers arrived and made contact with 33 year old Brandon Jor-el

Scott, of Paris. The investigation revealed that Scott had attempted to use 3 different credit

cards that belonged to the victim. Scott was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of

identifying information and resisting arrest. Scott was booked and later transferred to the

Lamar County Jail. (Mugshot unavailable)

Officers responded to a reckless driver at 7:51 P.M. on July 31, 2020 and the vehicle

was driving into Paris on State Hwy 82 East. The vehicle was located in the 200 block of NE

Loop 286 and observed leaving the roadway while attempting to exit onto N Main St. The

vehicle was stopped in the 1900 block of N Main St and the driver, 24 year old Rowdy

James Wooten, of Clarksville, Texas, was arrested and charged with driving while

intoxicated. He was also found to have an outstanding felony motion to revoke probation

warrant on a manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance conviction. Wooten was

later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.

Paris Police stopped a vehicle for having a defective tail lamp at 11:44 P.M. on July

31, 2020. The driver, 27 year old Alante Laron Ginyard, of Reno, was found to have two

outstanding warrants. One warrant charged Ginyard of leaving the scene of an accident

where an injury had occurred. Ginyard was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar

County Jail.

Paris Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of N Main St for

speeding at 2:22 A.M. on August 1, 2020. The driver, 32 year old Jamie Flaco Ponce, of

California, was found to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine. Ponce was arrested and

later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.



Stacia Yvette Record, 33, of Paris, was arrested at 1:08 P.M. on August 2, 2020.

Officers had responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of NW 18th St and had located

Record in a vehicle at that location. It was found that Record had an outstanding felony

theft warrant stemming from an investigation in July where it was alledged that Record had

stolen over $2,500 from her employer. Record was booked and later transferred to the

Lamar County Jail.

36 year old Cory Aaron Turk, of Paris was arrested at 4:25 P.M. on August 2, 2020 at

his residence after it was found that he had injured a dog by hitting it with an axe handle.

Turk was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.