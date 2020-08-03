Paris Police Blotter

Paris Police responded to the 1900 block of Lamar Ave at 6:50 P.M. on July 31, 2020
in reference to a fraud call. The victim reported that he had lost his wallet four days ago
and he had just received an e-mail alert that someone was attempting to use his credit
cards at this location. Officers arrived and made contact with 33 year old Brandon Jor-el
Scott, of Paris. The investigation revealed that Scott had attempted to use 3 different credit
cards that belonged to the victim. Scott was arrested and charged with fraudulent use of
identifying information and resisting arrest. Scott was booked and later transferred to the
Lamar County Jail. (Mugshot unavailable)
Officers responded to a reckless driver at 7:51 P.M. on July 31, 2020 and the vehicle
was driving into Paris on State Hwy 82 East. The vehicle was located in the 200 block of NE
Loop 286 and observed leaving the roadway while attempting to exit onto N Main St. The
vehicle was stopped in the 1900 block of N Main St and the driver, 24 year old Rowdy
James Wooten, of Clarksville, Texas, was arrested and charged with driving while
intoxicated. He was also found to have an outstanding felony motion to revoke probation
warrant on a manufacturing or delivering a controlled substance conviction. Wooten was
later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Paris Police stopped a vehicle for having a defective tail lamp at 11:44 P.M. on July
31, 2020. The driver, 27 year old Alante Laron Ginyard, of Reno, was found to have two
outstanding warrants. One warrant charged Ginyard of leaving the scene of an accident
where an injury had occurred. Ginyard was arrested and later transferred to the Lamar
County Jail.
Paris Police made a traffic stop on a vehicle in the 400 block of N Main St for
speeding at 2:22 A.M. on August 1, 2020. The driver, 32 year old Jamie Flaco Ponce, of
California, was found to be in possession of marijuana and cocaine. Ponce was arrested and
later transferred to the Lamar County Jail.
Stacia Yvette Record, 33, of Paris, was arrested at 1:08 P.M. on August 2, 2020.
Officers had responded to a disturbance in the 1000 block of NW 18th St and had located
Record in a vehicle at that location. It was found that Record had an outstanding felony
theft warrant stemming from an investigation in July where it was alledged that Record had
stolen over $2,500 from her employer. Record was booked and later transferred to the
Lamar County Jail.
36 year old Cory Aaron Turk, of Paris was arrested at 4:25 P.M. on August 2, 2020 at
his residence after it was found that he had injured a dog by hitting it with an axe handle.
Turk was later placed in the Lamar County Jail.