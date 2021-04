The Paris Lamar County Health District has announced that they will be giving the Johnson & Johnson Single Dose Covid Vaccine today at the Love Civic Center. This is in addition to the Second Doses of Moderna for those residents who are due and will be contacted directly to schedule. To register for the J&J single dose vaccine, go to paristexas.gov/covidvaccinelist and choose your time slot. Walk-ins are always welcome, subject to availability.