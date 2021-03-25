Vaccine Clinic Friday 03.26 In Paris

The Lamar County Health District is back at the Love Civic Center Friday (Mar 26) for up to 3,500+ vaccinations. We have scheduled those who have signed up during the past week. We have not gotten ahold of everyone on the list.

If you or a family member over the age of 18 want or need to have a Moderna COVID Vaccine, please come to the Civic Center between 1:00 pm and 2:00 pm Friday (Mar 26), and we will vaccinate you. No appointment is required. The vaccination clinics are beginning to wind down, and we are making a big push to get the life-saving vaccine to anyone who wants it. This vaccine provides near 98% immunity after the second shot. The 25g needle is so tiny that 99.999% don’t even know we’ve given it! No pain, but lots of gains! See everyone tomorrow!