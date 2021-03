Monday, March 29th from 0900 am – 01:00 pm the state will be hosting another COVID-19 vaccine clinic in Sulphur Springs at the Hopkins County Civic Center. Please either follow the link to get registered for the event, or call the Local Health Authority at 903-440-5902. The vaccine will be Pfizer and there are 200 doses available. There’s a link to register for a vaccine on our website.

Interest Form Link:

http://bit.ly/HopkinsCountyVax0329