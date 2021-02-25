Vaccines in Lamar County

The COVID Vaccine Clinic in Paris will be held tomorrow(Friday) and Saturday for 1st and 2nd dose recipients. Although this is the 11th week of vaccinations, vaccines are only available for frontline health care workers, first responders, those 65 and older and those 16 or older with at least one chronic health condition Those wanting to register should call 903-737-4167 today (Thursday). More than 3000 doses are available this week. Please don’t call again if you are already on the waiting list. Those who signed up should answer their phone even if they don’t recognize the number on the caller ID.