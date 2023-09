The Oklahoma Department of Human Services has set aside $12.5 million for food pantries, faith-based organizations, and other non-profits specifically to assist with increasing food storage space and boosting distribution. The Department estimates that around 500,000 Oklahomans experience food insecurity, or a lack of access to healthy food. 200,000 of those are children. More information on eligibility requirements and the application are available on the OKDHS website.