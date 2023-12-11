Weekly Road Report

Bowie County

Camp County

Cass County

Harrison County

Marion County

Morris County

Panola County

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. The eastbound ramp to US 59 is closed, with a detour in place.

Titus County

Upshur County

Fannin County: The annual crack seal contract to place sealant in the pavement cracks on roadways in Fannin County has begun. The following roads will receive a crack seal: FM 64 from SH 34 to the Delta County line; FM 151 from US 69 to the Grayson County line; FM 981 from US 69 to the Collin County line; SH 50 from Church Street to the Hunt County line; FM 904 from FM 64 to FM 1550; FM 274 from FM 898 to FM 1753; FM 1629 from SH 121 to SH 78; FM 87 from SH 56 to US 82; FM 273 from FM 1396 to FM 2029; FM 1753 from SH 78 to the Grayson County line. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform edge repairs on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

. Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews perform edge repairs on the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work on building the connection of the realigned FM 1550 to the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

. Watch for traffic shifts and traffic-signal-controlled lane closures as workers build the bridge approaches for the new SH 34 roadway at the future Lake Ralph Hall.

CR 3210 at Bullard Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. Trafficking uses CR 3200 as a detour during the closure.

Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Franklin County

Hopkins County

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Lamar & Delta Counties

Delta County

Red River County

, at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

Greenville Area

Hunt, Rains Counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Hunt County

SH 11, from Culver Street to Live Oak. The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has set signal poles at Live Oak Street and put drill shafts for signal poles at University Drive. Crews are installing ADA ramps at various locations. The contractor is backfilling and placing sodding at multiple locations and placing a drop inlet. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades . The contractor has begun preparing the right of way and placing some driveways and driveway safety-end-treatments. The contractor works on a culvert extension and placing rock filter dams. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has been performing saw cutting-edge lines of the existing roadway for detour tie-ins. Crews worked on fine grading flex base. The contractor is performing detour work and backfilling edges. The contractor will be conducting a traffic switch to shift traffic into new alignments along FM 2642 and FM 35. This operation will occur throughout Dec. 6-12, with the switch happening at the Railroad on December 9 and FM 35 on December 12. TxDOT will shift FM 2642 traffic west and FM 35 will move to the south.

FM 2649, from I-30 to FM 1567 . The contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. The contractor has placed a prime coat and will place temporary striping on mile six of the eight-mile project. The contractor will be seeding and stripping grass on the next 2 miles of the project. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Shelby Avenue Bridge: Greenville. The contractor has set barricades and work zone signs. The contractor has begun demolition of the existing structure and will begin work on abutments. The contractor is waiting on beam fabrication; beams will be placed once complete. The contractor will begin work on the Bledsoe Creek bridge while they fabricate beams. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.