Weekly Road Report

TxDOT Paris District

January 7 – January 13

Sherman Area

Fannin County

Contacts: Sherman Area Office (903) 892-6529; Grayson Co. Maintenance (903) 893-8831; Fannin Co. Maintenance (903) 583-7566.

Safety Message: Click It or Ticket

“Click It or Ticket” is a TxDOT campaign urging Texans to buckle up. Currently, 90.38 percent of Texans buckle up. However, in 2022, the number of people who died while not wearing a seat belt increased by 2.5 percent over 2021, with 1,258 unbuckled drivers and passengers killed on Texas roadways.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration estimates that since its inception 21 years ago, “Click It or Ticket” has saved 7,399 lives, prevented more than 129,000 serious injuries, and saved Texas more than $28.5 billion in related economic costs.

Wearing a seat belt reduces the risk of dying by 45 percent for people in the front seat of passenger cars. For those in pickups, seat belts reduce the risk of dying by 60 percent. They designed your seat belt to keep you from being thrown into the dashboard, windshield, or even onto the road. An airbag can be a big lifesaver. But with a seat belt, it can be effective and safe. In a crash, a seat belt ensures you stay away from a deploying airbag, a force that could injure or kill you. You may think your airbag will protect you, but they designed it to work with seat belts rather than replacing them.

In Texas, the law requires everyone in a vehicle to buckle up or face fines and court costs of up to $200. Children younger than eight years must be in a child safety seat or booster seat unless they’re taller than four feet nine inches. If you don’t adequately restrain them, the driver faces fines of up to $250, plus court costs.

Fannin County

SH 78, from US 82 to the Oklahoma State line, watch for daytime shoulder closures and occasional lane closures as workers install sloped-end treatments on drainage structures and replace bridge rail and guardrail.

FM 100, from SH 56 to FM 2216 . Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 271, from SH 78 to FM 68. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews work to rehabilitate and widen the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as signals and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

CR 3210 at Bullard Creek. CR 3210 at Bullard Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. Trafficking must use CR 3200 as a detour during the closure.

CR 1020 at Caney Creek. CR 1020 at Caney Creek is closed to through traffic to allow for the replacement of the bridge. During the closure, traffic muar use CR 1030 as a detour.

FM 151, from SH 11 to US 69 . Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 981, from SH 78 to US 69 . Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 896, from Business SH 121 to US 69 . Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

FM 1553, from SH 78 to SH 11 . Watch for daytime lane closures as maintenance crews blade level the roadway. Motorists should expect delays as flaggers and pilot cars direct traffic through the work zone.

Sulphur Springs Area

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

Franklin County

I-30, from SH 37 to County Road 3050 . Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews grade ditches for truck parking areas.

Hopkins County

FM 900, from I-30 to FM 3019. Watch for single-lane closures and delays as crews perform surfacing operations.

Paris Area

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

Lamar County

Loop 286, from FM 1497 around the north loop to FM 1507 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures and traffic merges while crews improve guardrail and drainage structures and perform bridge maintenance.

Loop 286, from US 271 North going west to FM 79. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures, lane shifts, crossing closures, and merging traffic while crews place a bonded concrete surface and perform asphalt paving operations.

US 271, from LP 286 to Oklahoma State Line . Watch for temporary lanes, shoulder closures, and traffic merges while crews resurface the pavement and perform bridge maintenance.

FM 1507 (Jefferson Rd), from SH 19 to 0.8 MI North of Loop 286 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install the sidewalk.

CR 26320 at Morrison Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 1497, from FM 1184 to FM 3426 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures

Lamar & Delta Counties:

SH 24 from the FM 64 intersection to 1,540 feet east of FM 198, watch for temporary lane closures and lane shifts while crews resurface the roadway and perform bridge rail upgrades.

Lamar & Red River Counties:

US 271 from the FM 196 North to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder closures and trucks entering and exiting the highway as crews remove trees and brush from within the right of way.

Delta County:

FM 64, from FM 128 to SH 1532 . Watch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 2068 at East Fork of Jernigan Creek . Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2675, from Lamar County line to FM 128, you must w atch for temporary lane closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Red River County:

Cedar / Church Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at the intersection of Cedar and Church Street. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

Locust Street (Clarksville, Texas) , at Delaware Creek. Watch for road closure while crews remove and replace the existing bridge.

FM 410, from US 82 to FM 3281 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews install sidewalks and improve drainage.

CR 2127 at Scatter Creek. Watch for temporary roadway closure and detour while crews replace existing bridge structures.

FM 2120, from FM 2573 to SH 37 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

FM 1487, from FM 910 to FM 412 . Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures while crews rehabilitate the existing pavement and improve drainage structures.

Greenville Area

Hunt, Rains Counties

Contacts: Greenville Area Office (903) 455-2363; Hunt Co. Maintenance (903) 455-2303; Rains Co. Maintenance (903) 473-2682.

Hunt County:

SH 11, from Culver Street to Live Oak. The contractor has placed work zone signs and barricades. The contractor has been working on signals at various locations. The contractor is backfilling and placing sod at multiple locations. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 1563, from SH 50 to SH 2655: This is a 2.7-mile rehabilitation project that will widen the existing roadway. The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades . The contractor has begun preparing the right of way and placing driveways and driveway safety-end treatments, and cross-culvert work is ongoing. The contractor works on a culvert extension and performs subgrade widening and base work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2642, from FM 35 to SH 66: The contractor has set work zone signs and barricades. Excavation work for the detour is ongoing. The contractor has been performing saw cutting-edge lines of the existing roadway for detour tie-ins. Crews worked on fine grading flex base. The contractor has shifted traffic to the west to begin the removal of asphalt, concrete, and some existing driveways. The placement of the storm sewer will start soon. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

FM 2649, from I-30 to FM 1567 . The contractors have set barricades and work zone traffic signs. Cross culvert work is complete. The contractor has completed subgrade widening and lime treatment of the subgrade near mile 6 of the 8-mile project. Riprap and erosion control work is ongoing in the area. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Shelby Avenue and Bledsoe Creek Bridge: The contractor has set barricades and work zone signs at both locations. The contractor has placed beams and poured the concrete deck on Shelby Ave. Bledsoe Creek in Fannin County work has begun on the back walls and preps right-of-way work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

I-30 intersection improvements from Monte Stratton to FM 1903. The contractor has set barricades and warning signs. The contractor will be performing eastbound mainlane widening and embankment placement. Utility work is ongoing. Temporary ramps are now open. The contractor plans to place more barriers and complete the area’s mainlane widening and drainage work. Please be aware of workers and watch for work zones when traveling in this area.

Hunt and Rains Counties

Maintenance crews will be performing various sign and mailbox installations on multiple roads. Both sections have been working on bridge maintenance projects. Hunt Maintenance has performed overlay work on both FM 1569 and FM3427. The Rains maintenance section performed seal coat prep work on FM 210

TxDOT Atlanta District

January 7 – January 13

Bowie County

I-30 – From FM 989 to Arkansas state line, widening highway

I-30 – From FM 989 to FM 3419, an extension of frontage roads. FM 2148 closed under the I-30 bridge & at N. Frontage/Hampton Rd, detour in place.

FM 2148 – North from US 82 & 3419 to N. Frontage/Hampton Rd, extension of frontage roads. Closed to thru traffic

N. Frontage/Hampton Rd. – West from FM 989. Extension of frontage roads. Daytime lane closure as needed

FM 989/Kings Highway – From I-30 North Frontage Rd. to Gibson Lane, widening road. Lane closures

I-30 – At FM 3419, bridge work. Westbound lane closures as needed

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges, possible lane closures

Camp County

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road, with lane closure.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges, possible lane closures

Harrison County

US 59 – At I-20, crews are replacing the bridge. US 59 traffic shifted to northbound lanes.

I-20 – From SH 43 to Gregg County line, rehab existing roadway. Daytime lane closures

FM 3001 – At Little Cypress Bayou Relief, crews are replacing the bridge. Temporary traffic signals in place, lane closure with two-way traffic

FM 726 – At Copeland Creek, crews are replacing the bridge. Detour in place

US 80 – From Tom Brown Pkwy to Gregg Co. line, rehab existing roadway. Lane closures

Marion County

SH 155 – At Lake O’ The Pines, crews are replacing the bridge with lane and shoulder closures

Morris County

I-30 – Eastbound at Exit 178, US 259, ramp rehabilitation, lane closure

Panola County

US 59 (Loop) – From Business 59 north of Carthage to US 79 east, rehabilitating highway

SH 149 – 0.8 miles south of SH 315 to US 59, widening road. The eastbound ramp to US 59 is closed, and a detour is in place.

US 59 – At FM 1794, constructing an interchange

SH 315 – From FM 1970 to Rusk Co. line, resurfacing road. Lane closures

Titus County

US 271 – At Dickson Creek, Big Slough Creek, White Oak Creek & White Oak Creek Relief, replacing bridges

US 271 – From FM 3417 to SL 179, resurfacing road with lane closures.

FM 1735 – From SH 49 to FM 4000, widening road, closed to thru traffic

Upshur County