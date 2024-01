Signature Solar will be the Marquee Sponsor of the upcoming Hopkins County Health Care Foundation 18th annual Gala to be held on January 27. This sponsorship will benefit the community by expanding the availability of local healthcare resources. Thank you to James Showalter and his team at Signature Solar! From left to right are James Showalter, Rick LaBarbera, Nancy LaBarbera, Kenny Rogers, and Gala Co-Chair John Sellers.