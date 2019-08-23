Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Aug. 25-31, 2019

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.

Cass County

FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing the highway.

Harrison County

SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.

I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.

FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing the highway.

FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing the highway.

I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing the highway.

Morris County

US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing the highway.

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing the highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.

US 79 – From US 59 to Sabine River, resurfacing the highway.

Titus County

US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.

FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing the highway.

Upshur County

US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing the highway.

SH 155 – From US 259 to 5 miles south of US 259, resurfacing the highway.

TxDOT Paris District

For Aug. 25-31, 2019