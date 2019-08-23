Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Atlanta District
For Aug. 25-31, 2019
Bowie County
SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Cass County
FM 3129 – From US 59 to SH 77, resurfacing the highway.
SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges.
Harrison County
SH 43 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.
Loop 281 – at I-20 overpass, conducting preventative maintenance work on the bridge.
I-20 – at the Louisiana State Line, LaDOTD is conducting a bridge widening project just across the state line. Expect delays and watch for stopped traffic.
FM 9 – From FM 2625 to Panola County Line, resurfacing the highway.
FM 451 – From 0.6 mile east of FM 31 to FM 9, resurfacing the highway.
I-20 Frontage Road – From US 259 to Loop 281, repairing and resurfacing the highway.
Morris County
US 259 – From FM 250 to FM 557, upgrading guard rails, repairing pavement and resurfacing the highway.
SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing the highway.
Panola County
SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening the highway.
US 79 – From US 59 to Sabine River, resurfacing the highway.
Titus County
US 271 – At Ripley Creek and Ripley Creek Relief, replacing bridges.
FM 899 – At Dragoo Creek, replacing the bridge. Highway closed to through-traffic.
SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing the highway.
Upshur County
US 259 – From FM 557 to SH 155, repairing and resurfacing the highway.
SH 155 – From US 259 to 5 miles south of US 259, resurfacing the highway.
TxDOT Paris District
For Aug. 25-31, 2019
US 82 Expansion in Red River County Begins Sept. 3
Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that work to expand and improve US 82 in Red River County is slated to begin Sept. 3.
Contractor RK Hall LLC was granted 367 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $14.2 million. This work should take about two years to complete, officials said.
The project will stretch along US 82 from FM 1159 just east of Clarksville eastward to the Red River-Bowie County line, a distance of approximately 17.8 miles.
The contractor will widen the existing pavement between the Kickapoo Creek bridge and FM 1699 to install passing lanes, extend existing cross drainage structures, improve bridge rail and metal-beam guard fence, install safety end treatments on culverts, and overlay a new pavement surface on the roadway.
Traffic will shift to one side of the existing roadway while work is being performed on the other, officials said. The work will also require the contractor to deploy temporary lane closures at times, but access to adjacent properties will be maintained during construction.
Motorists who regularly travel along this portion of US 82 should remain alert and pay particular attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls. They should reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
For more information, contact Tim.McAlavy@txdot.gov or (903) 737-9213.
Hopkins, Franklin Counties
Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.
SH 19, Hopkins County: At FM 71 in Birthright. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews perform striping operations.
SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews begin performing dirt work activities; flaggers will direct traffic.
SH 154, Hopkins County: From IH 30 to Houston Street. Watch for lane closures and traffic delays as crews begin replacing drainage structure at Tennessee Street.
Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties
Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.
FM 79, Lamar County: from Fannin county line to US 82. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews install improved metal beam guard fence.
FM 1497, Lamar County: from FM 1184 to FM 196. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews perform flexible pavement structure repairs along this section of roadway.
US 271 (Loop 286), Lamar County: south of BU82H. South-bound lane closure remains in place while crews extend the left turn lane at the Dawn Drive crossover.
US 271 pavement repair, Lamar and Red River Counties: from Loop 286 in Paris southeastward to SH 37. Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.
US 271 safety upgrades, Red River County: from FM 410 to the Red River-Titus County line. Watch for temporary lane and shoulder closures as final work is being performed.
SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.
FM 2648 widening, Lamar County: Watch for work zones and drive safely through construction areas as final work is being performed.