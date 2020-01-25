Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For Jan. 26 – Feb. 1, 2020

Paris — Here’s a look at work planned in Franklin and Hopkins Counties during the week of Jan. 27, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Watch for temporary lane closures and traffic shifts while crews extend cross structures and widen pavement to install passing lanes.

US 82, Lamar County: from BU 82H to Red River County Line, you should watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 82, Red River County: from Lamar County Line to SH 37. Watch for temporary shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

US 271, Lamar County: from FM 1499 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

SH 37 is receiving safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line. Watch for work zones as workers upgrade metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews replace an existing drainage structure; temporary traffic signals will direct traffic.

FM 1448, Franklin County: From Wood County Line to FM 115. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade Metal Beam Guard Fence.

FM 900, Hopkins County: IH 30 to Franklin County Line. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews install drainage structures.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For Jan. 26 – Feb. 1, 2020

Signal to Change to All-way Stop Near Airport on US 271 Frontage Road

Intersection no longer meets warrants for signal light

Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020

Northbound US 271 frontage road at FM 3417/Mike Hall Parkway near the Mount Pleasant Airport

ATLANTA — The Texas Department of Transportation (TXDOT) will soon be changing the signal light to an all-way stop at the intersection of the northbound US 271 frontage road and FM 3417/Mike Hall Parkway near the Mount Pleasant Airport. The intersection no longer meets warrants for a signalized traffic control device.

“Following the completion of the overpass of US 271 at FM 3417, we performed a traffic warrant analysis per TMUTCD guidelines at the intersections on both sides of the interchange,” said Rebecca Wells, Director of Transportation Operations for TxDOT in Atlanta. “It was determined that while traffic volumes on the west side of the interchange still warranted a signal, traffic volumes on the east side no longer meet warrants. We decided to change the signal to an all-way stop with the signal flashing red on that side of the interchange.”

TxDOT will install stop ahead and stop signs on all three approaches on the northbound US 271 frontage road. “Signal Under Study for Removal” signs will also be installed on each of the three-mast arms to make the public aware of the change of operation. At this point, we will put the signal in an all-way flashing red mode.

“After 90 days, we will evaluate the data, and if we confirm operations are adequate with the all-way stop, we will remove the study signs. We will leave the mast arms in place for an extended period, in flash mode, to see if there is future development at the airport or industrial park area,” Wells said.

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

US 59 – At Akin Creek, replacing guard rail

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

I-20 – at Potters Creek, conducting preventative maintenance work on bridges.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

US 59 – From Marion County Line to Woodlawn Oaks Road, installing a median barrier.

Marion County

US 59 – From FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, installing a median barrier.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 59 – at SH 149 interchange, concrete pavement replacement on the Westside entrance and exit ramps closed. Detours in place.

US 59—At Kyle Creek and Elm Branch, upgrading guard rails.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.