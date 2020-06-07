Weekly Roadwork Report

TxDOT Paris District

For June 7-17, 2020

The Texas Department of Transportation officials announced that the project to perform preventative maintenance on three bridges in its Paris District is slated to begin June 15, weather permitting.

In Lamar County, the bridge at FM 137 and Loop 286, will undergo concrete riprap repair on the northbridge approach. This work will only affect westbound traffic, officials said.

In Hopkins County, the bridge at FM 1870 and TXU haul road, will undergo concrete repair. Crews will also clean and seal bridge joints, and place flowable backfill to fill in voids under its concrete riprap.

In Red River County, the bridge at US 271 and Mustang Creek will receive new stone riprap on the northbridge approach. Crews will also clean and seal bridge joints and complete various concrete spall repairs.

The contractor, Leland & Bradlee Construction Inc., Longview, Texas, was granted 42 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $167,000. The contractor anticipates starting work on June 8, with an estimated completion date of fall 2020.

This project will require temporary daytime lane closures at all three bridges while the work is underway.

Motorists who frequently travel in these areas should pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls, and signs to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Here’s a look at work planned in Delta, Lamar and Red River Counties during the week of June 8, 2020. These schedules are subject to change due to weather conditions, equipment failure, or other unforeseen issues. Motorists are advised to remain alert and pay special attention to all signs, barricades, and traffic controls, and reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.

Delta, Lamar, Red River Counties

Contacts: Paris Area Office (903) 784-1357; Delta Co. Maintenance (903) 395-2139; Lamar Co. Maintenance (903) 785-4468; Red River Co. Maintenance (903) 427-3561.

SH 19 @ Loop 286 – Lamar County. Watch for temporary lane closures as crews install traffic signals.

BU 271D, Red River County: from US 271 to State Spur 38 (Bogata), watch for temporary lane closures while crews install new end treatments on drainage structures.

SH 37, Red River County: from US 271 (Bogata) to Franklin County Line. Watch for daytime lane closures as crews mill existing pavement and level up shoulders with hot mix.

US 82, Red River County: from FM 1159 to Bowie County Line. Traffic is shifted to the south side of the existing roadway between FM 44 and FM 1699 while crews perform pavement widening work on the north side.

US 271, Lamar County: from FM 1499 to Oklahoma State Line. Watch for short shoulder and lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence. An overnight lane closure will be in place at the Red River bridge.

FM 195, Red River County: from FM 410 N to SH 37. Watch for temporary lane closures while crews upgrade metal beam guard fence and complete cross culvert extensions at 2 locations.

SH 37 safety upgrades, Red River County: from the Texas-Oklahoma state line south to the Red River-Franklin County line, watch for work zones. Workers are upgrading metal-beam guard fence, replace or extend new structures, and install safety end treatments.

Hopkins, Franklin Counties

Contacts: Sulphur Springs Area Office (903) 885-9514; Franklin Co. Maintenance (903) 537-4976; Hopkins Co. Maintenance (903) 885-4031.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From SH 19 to White Oak Creek. Watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform road rehabilitation operations.

SH 11, Hopkins County: From 1.5 miles east of FM 3134 to 0.82 miles east of FM 2653, watch for lane closures and short traffic delays as crews perform milling operations.

IH 30, Hopkins & Franklin Counties: From Titus County Line to Hunt County Line. Watch for lane closures, and short traffic delays as crews upgrade metal beam guard fence.

TxDOT Atlanta District

For June 7-17, 2020

Bowie County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

SH 93– Between Meadow Lane and Kennedy Lane, installing sidewalks.

FM 1398 – Under I-20 in Hooks, replacing guard rails. Traffic restricted to one lane.

Cass County

SH 8 – At Sulphur River, replacing bridges

Harrison County

US 59 – From FM 1997 to Marion County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

SH 43 – From Loop 390 to Haggerty Creek, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Loop 390 – From US 59 to SH 43 North, repairing and resurfacing highway. Road closed to through-traffic, a detour route is signed.

FM 1186 – From US 59 to Panola County Line, installing safety end treatments on culverts

Marion County

US 59 – From 1.5 miles south of FM 2208 to Harrison County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway. Traffic restricted to one lane in each direction.

Morris County

SH 49 – From Titus County Line to FM 144, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Panola County

SH 149 – At SH 315, constructing overpass and widening highway.

US 79 – From FM 31 to Louisiana State Line, resurfacing highway.

US 79 – From SH 149 to Rusk County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Titus County

SH 49 – From FM 1735 to Morris County Line, repairing and resurfacing highway.

Upshur County

US 271—From Camp County Line to 0.5 miles north of FM 2088, resurfacing highway.