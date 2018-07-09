What’s Trending?

• More boys are being rescued from the Thai cave network. A total of eight boys was recovered from the cave network and taken to the hospital Monday evening their time. Two more were being prepared for evacuation to the hospital. The 12 boys and their soccer coach, who have been trapped for more than two weeks in a vast flooded cave continues.



• YouTube daredevils filmed dangerous stunts for clicks. He then died going over a waterfall. Megan Scraper was standing at the edge of the scenic but treacherous Shannon Falls when she slipped into a swift-moving current. Authorities in British Columbia said her companions dove in to save her, but none of them was a match for the power of the rapids. All three were sucked beneath the water’s surface and then sent over a 100-foot waterfall.



• Houston Police say a two-year-old boy is dead after he apparently found a loaded gun in his home and shot himself in the head. It happened Sunday afternoon.



• A suspected California drunk driver tried to light a cigarette with his burning car. Robert Quigley, 25, had rear-ended an SUV that was stopped in traffic. He went back to his burning vehicle and singed part of his eyebrows in the process. He told officers that he wasn’t afraid of fire. He said, “I deal with this kind of stuff all the time.”