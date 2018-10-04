A&M-Texarkana Hosts Bowie County Master Gardeners Event

TEXARKANA, Texas – Texas A&M University-Texarkana and the Bowie County Master Gardeners will present a program on “Winterizing Your Garden” on Monday, October 8, 2018, from 6:00 pm until 8:00 pm. The class will take place in the University Center room 232 and is free and open to the public. The Program will be presented by Aarron Corbin, a Texas Master Gardener and the current President of the Bowie County Master Gardeners. Reservations are not required.

Properly winterizing your garden will not only help plants survive the short gray days and bitter nights that come with winter but is an important step in ensuring the garden will produce colorful flowers and vegetables in the spring. Taking extra time and energy to winterize your garden helps keep it healthy and protected while you wait for the spring planting season. The winter months are also a good time to prepare and maintain your gardening tools. Aarron will be sharing tips on how to keep them in great shape while you await the return of warm, sunny days.