Wire Stolen In Choctaw County Recovered In Paris

Wednesday morning at 10:38, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W. Center to assist another agency, the Choctaw County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office. Copper wiring, stolen in a theft in the Choctaw County area, had been identified by employees of the business on Center St. They had notified the victims from Oklahoma, who were the wire owners. The victims had come to the location to identify the wire positively. They determined that the wiring was indeed the stolen wiring from Oklahoma, which the suspects took during a criminal mischief theft incident at that location. Officers established the seller’s identification, and the investigation will continue.