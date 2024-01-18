Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Sandlin Header 2022
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Mark Patrick Header 2020

Wire Stolen In Choctaw County Recovered In Paris

 

Wednesday morning at 10:38, an officer was dispatched to the 700 block of W. Center to assist another agency, the Choctaw County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office. Copper wiring, stolen in a theft in the Choctaw County area, had been identified by employees of the business on Center St. They had notified the victims from Oklahoma, who were the wire owners. The victims had come to the location to identify the wire positively. They determined that the wiring was indeed the stolen wiring from Oklahoma, which the suspects took during a criminal mischief theft incident at that location. Officers established the seller’s identification, and the investigation will continue.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved