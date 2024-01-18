Cypress Basin Hospice 2023 Header
Sandlin Header 2022
Better View Tree Trimming Header Ad
Hess Furniture Appliances Banner Header Duplicate
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 2
Denny’s Paris Header
ETB Advertising Banner Header Terrie 1
Mark Patrick Header 2020

MPISD – News

FFA Advisor Blake Denson, 2024-2025 Paris District FFA President Gunner Rodgers, FFA Advisor Susie Hearron, FFA Advisor Rance White

Gunner Rodgers, Jonathan Dalby, FFA Advisor Susie Hearron, Christo Escalante

MPHS FFA District Convention attendees

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS FFA attends the Paris District Convention

Mount Pleasant High School FFA members attended the Paris District FFA Convention on January 11. Members listened to speeches, voted on the 2024-2025 District and Area Officer candidates, and were audience members for performances from several FFA talent teams.

They elected Mount Pleasant High School sophomore Gunner Rodgers as the 2024-2025 Paris District FFA President. Mount Pleasant High School junior Jonathan Dalby represented MPHS FFA as the 2023-2024 Paris District FFA Sentinel.

MPHS junior Christo Escalante won the Paris District FFA Talent Contest. Escalante will travel to the Area VI FFA Convention on February 26 in Carthage to perform for a chance to advance to the state-level talent contest.

PERSONS WITH DISABILITIES WHO NEED ASSISTANCE WITH ISSUES RELATING TO THE CONTENT OF THIS STATION’S FCC PUBLIC INSPECTION FILE SHOULD CONTACT SHEILA WADE AT SHEILA@EASTTEXASRADIO.COM OR 903-572-8726 OR P.O. BOX 990, MOUNT PLEASANT, TX, 75456. QUESTIONS OR CONCERNS RELATING TO THE ACCESSIBILITY OF THE FCC’S ONLINE PUBLIC FILE SYSTEM SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO THE FCC AT 888-225-5322, 888-835-5322 (TTY), OR FCCINFO@FCC.GOV.

KALK-FM EEO Report | KSCH-FM EEO Report | KSCN-FM EEO Report | KPLT-FM EEO Report | KPLT-AM EEO Report | KIMP-AM EEO Report | KOYN-FM EEO Report | KBUS-FM EEO Report
KALK-FM Public Inspection File | KSCH-FM Public Inspection File | KSCN-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-FM Public Inspection File | KPLT-AM Public Inspection File | KIMP-AM Public Inspection File | KOYN-FM Public Inspection File | KBUS-FM Public Inspection File
Privacy Policy | Contact Us
© Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved