MPISD – News

FFA Advisor Blake Denson, 2024-2025 Paris District FFA President Gunner Rodgers, FFA Advisor Susie Hearron, FFA Advisor Rance White

Gunner Rodgers, Jonathan Dalby, FFA Advisor Susie Hearron, Christo Escalante

MPHS FFA District Convention attendees

Contact: Kelly Cowan

MPHS FFA attends the Paris District Convention

Mount Pleasant High School FFA members attended the Paris District FFA Convention on January 11. Members listened to speeches, voted on the 2024-2025 District and Area Officer candidates, and were audience members for performances from several FFA talent teams.

They elected Mount Pleasant High School sophomore Gunner Rodgers as the 2024-2025 Paris District FFA President. Mount Pleasant High School junior Jonathan Dalby represented MPHS FFA as the 2023-2024 Paris District FFA Sentinel.

MPHS junior Christo Escalante won the Paris District FFA Talent Contest. Escalante will travel to the Area VI FFA Convention on February 26 in Carthage to perform for a chance to advance to the state-level talent contest.