Woman Dead, Man Seriously Injured, Juvenile in Custody

2 hours ago

 

Photo Courtesy of Tracy Miller
Photo Courtesy of Tracy Miller

A 15 year old  boy is in juvenile custody in connection with death of a woman and the serious wounding of her friend Sunday morning in a residence near Quitman. The identity of the female has not been disclosed but the man who survived has been identified as Mark Breding, a Quitman attorney. He reportedly underwent emergency surgery at an undisclosed hospital. The suspect was arrested with the help of Hawkins police about 6 hours after the murder in Big Sandy. No other information has been disclosed. Texas Rangers and Wood County deputies are conducting the investigation.

