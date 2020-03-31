Wood County Is Reporting A COVID-19 Case

Wood County is now reporting a case of COVID-19. The following is a statement on the Quitman Police Department’s Facebook page.

“Chief Cole and the department would like to inform the citizens that there has been one confirmed case of COVID-19 in Quitman. There are 15 other people that have been quarantined as a precautionary measure. Chief Cole and the department are in contact with County health officials. A press release is forthcoming from the Wood County Emergency Management Coordinator. The department will update you when more details are available.”