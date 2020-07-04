" /> Wood County Crash Claims Woman’s Life – EastTexasRadio.com
Wood County Crash Claims Woman’s Life

4 hours ago

Troopers responded to a fatal crash Friday night at 8:45 on FM-852, 0.5 miles southeast of the city of Winnsboro in Wood County.  The investigators preliminary report indicates that the driver of a 2009 Nissan Versa, Judith Sutton Hughes, 76, of Winnsboro was traveling southeast on FM-852 when for an unknown reason, the vehicle left the roadway to the south and struck a tree.  She was pronounced at the scene by Judge Weems and taken to Beaty Funeral Home in Winnsboro.  The crash remains under investigation.

