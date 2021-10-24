World Championship Hopkins County Stew Winners

Honorable Mention: Campsite/Costume: # 213 Jo Lawson
Sponsored by: Lone Star RV Retreat and Farm Country
Campsite and costume winner this year was site # 210 Juan and Ashley Ortiz
Sponsored by: Smoke Eaters BBQ
Their $200 prize was provided by: Super Handy
The John Chester Award for Super Campsite winner was site #111 Wade Juarez and Anida Reed
Sponsored by: Diamond Bar J
Their $250 prize was provided by: Interstate Body Shop
Tailgate Appetizer Contest winner was site #210 Juan and Ashley Ortiz
Sponsored by: Smoke Eaters BBQ
McKay Law Firm and Diversified Storage Systems provided their $300 prize.
Honorable Mention: Beef Stew: # 459 Patricia Grossenbacher and Buddy Sawyer
Sponsored by: BEF Foods
Third place beef stew winner was the team of # 199 Ernie Franklin and Ashley Franklin
Sponsored by: Independence Baptist Church
Corner Grubhouse provided their $100 prize money
Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Dr. Liao
Second place beef stew winner was the team of # 61 Debbie Horton and Donnie Peters
Sponsored by: Northeast Texas Farmers Co-op
U.S. Health/BJ Stewart provided their $150 prize money
Farm Country purchased their second-place stew for $450
First place beef stew winner was the team of # 86 Jeff Sanders and Anitha Sanderson
Sponsored by: CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs
Texas Farm Credit provided their $300 prize money
Republic Services purchased their first-place stew for $600
Honorable Mention: Chicken Stew: # 210 Juan Ortiz and Ashley Ortiz
Sponsored by: Smoke Eaters BBQ
Third place chicken winner was the team of #58 Tony Bassham and Vicki Bassham
Sponsored by: All Seasons Outdoor Power
Corner Grubhouse provided their prize money of $100
Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Dr. Liao
Second place chicken stew winner was the team of #64 Carley Vickery and Bobby Vickery
Sponsored by: Landers Creek Outfitters
The Pawn Shop provided their prize money of $150
Their second-place chicken stew was purchased for $450 by Farm Country.
First place chicken stew winner was the team of #114 Jeff Tiemeyer and Andy Crouch
Sponsored by: The Way Bible Church
Sulphur Springs Country Club provided their prize money of $300
Their first-place chicken stew was purchased for $600 by GDC Industrial
Honorable Mention: Super Stew Beef: #15 John Wilburn and Rudy Ellis
Sponsored by: Simply Eventful Wedding Planning
Third place Super Stew Beef award went to # 480 Steve Littlefield and James McMahan
Sponsored by: ReMax Advanced
Jiffy Signs sponsored their prize money of $100.
Their third-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $300 by Hampton Inn.
Second place Super Stew Beef award was won by # 468 Garrett Glass and Laura Glass
Sponsored by: Guaranty Bank and Trust
Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge sponsored their prize money of $250
The second-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $500 by Oncor
First Place Super Stew Beef winner was the team of #62 Tonya and James Ross and Brent McClendon
Sponsored by: Alliance Bank
Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge provided their prize money of $500
Their winning quart of Super Stew Beef was purchased for $900 by Texas Modern Gastroenterology
Honorable Mention: Super Stew Chicken: #25 Kimberly Kirkland and D’Anne Chaney
Sponsored by: I3 Verticals/NetData
The third-place Super Stew Chicken award went to # 29 Nancy Fite and Larry Fite
Sponsored by: Berry Appraisal-Ricky Berry
Bright Star Baking sponsored their prize money of $100
Their third-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $300 by Sulphur Springs News-Telegram
The second-place Super Stew Chicken award went to #125 Lawana Hohenberger and Broc Hohenberger
Sponsored by: Bulkley Trucking
Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge sponsored their prize money of $250
The second-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $ 500 by Our Savior Lutheran Church
The First-Place Super Stew Chicken winner was the team of # 484 Kylie Smith and Katey Brown
Sponsored by: Financial Solutions
Atmos Energy provided their prize money of $500
Their winning quart of Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $900 by Clayton Homes.