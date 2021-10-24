World Championship Hopkins County Stew Winners

Honorable Mention: Campsite/Costume: # 213 Jo Lawson

Sponsored by: Lone Star RV Retreat and Farm Country

Campsite and costume winner this year was site # 210 Juan and Ashley Ortiz

Sponsored by: Smoke Eaters BBQ

Their $200 prize was provided by: Super Handy

The John Chester Award for Super Campsite winner was site #111 Wade Juarez and Anida Reed

Sponsored by: Diamond Bar J

Their $250 prize was provided by: Interstate Body Shop

Tailgate Appetizer Contest winner was site #210 Juan and Ashley Ortiz

Sponsored by: Smoke Eaters BBQ

McKay Law Firm and Diversified Storage Systems provided their $300 prize.

Honorable Mention: Beef Stew: # 459 Patricia Grossenbacher and Buddy Sawyer

Sponsored by: BEF Foods

Third place beef stew winner was the team of # 199 Ernie Franklin and Ashley Franklin

Sponsored by: Independence Baptist Church

Corner Grubhouse provided their $100 prize money

Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by Dr. Liao

Second place beef stew winner was the team of # 61 Debbie Horton and Donnie Peters

Sponsored by: Northeast Texas Farmers Co-op

U.S. Health/BJ Stewart provided their $150 prize money

Farm Country purchased their second-place stew for $450

First place beef stew winner was the team of # 86 Jeff Sanders and Anitha Sanderson

Sponsored by: CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital-Sulphur Springs

Texas Farm Credit provided their $300 prize money

Republic Services purchased their first-place stew for $600

Honorable Mention: Chicken Stew: # 210 Juan Ortiz and Ashley Ortiz

Sponsored by: Smoke Eaters BBQ

Third place chicken winner was the team of #58 Tony Bassham and Vicki Bassham

Sponsored by: All Seasons Outdoor Power

Corner Grubhouse provided their prize money of $100

Their third-place stew was purchased for $250 by ­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­­ ­Dr. Liao

Second place chicken stew winner was the team of #64 Carley Vickery and Bobby Vickery

Sponsored by: Landers Creek Outfitters

The Pawn Shop provided their prize money of $150

Their second-place chicken stew was purchased for $450 by Farm Country.

First place chicken stew winner was the team of #114 Jeff Tiemeyer and Andy Crouch

Sponsored by: The Way Bible Church

Sulphur Springs Country Club provided their prize money of $300

Their first-place chicken stew was purchased for $600 by GDC Industrial

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Beef: #15 John Wilburn and Rudy Ellis

Sponsored by: Simply Eventful Wedding Planning

Third place Super Stew Beef award went to # 480 Steve Littlefield and James McMahan

Sponsored by: ReMax Advanced

Jiffy Signs sponsored their prize money of $100.

Their third-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $300 by Hampton Inn.

Second place Super Stew Beef award was won by # 468 Garrett Glass and Laura Glass

Sponsored by: Guaranty Bank and Trust

Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge sponsored their prize money of $250

The second-place Super Stew Beef was purchased for $500 by Oncor

First Place Super Stew Beef winner was the team of #62 Tonya and James Ross and Brent McClendon

Sponsored by: Alliance Bank

Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge provided their prize money of $500

Their winning quart of Super Stew Beef was purchased for $900 by Texas Modern Gastroenterology

Honorable Mention: Super Stew Chicken: #25 Kimberly Kirkland and D’Anne Chaney

Sponsored by: I3 Verticals/NetData

The third-place Super Stew Chicken award went to # 29 Nancy Fite and Larry Fite

Sponsored by: Berry Appraisal-Ricky Berry

Bright Star Baking sponsored their prize money of $100

Their third-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $300 by Sulphur Springs News-Telegram

The second-place Super Stew Chicken award went to #125 Lawana Hohenberger and Broc Hohenberger

Sponsored by: Bulkley Trucking

Sulphur Springs Nottingham Dodge sponsored their prize money of $250

The second-place Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $ 500 by Our Savior Lutheran Church

The First-Place Super Stew Chicken winner was the team of # 484 Kylie Smith and Katey Brown

Sponsored by: Financial Solutions

Atmos Energy provided their prize money of $500

Their winning quart of Super Stew Chicken was purchased for $900 by Clayton Homes.